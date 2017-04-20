Liverpool rule out move for former Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted his side are not interested in former Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The 30-year-old is currently on a season long loan at Italian outfit Torino – having been told by his parent club Manchester City that he is surplus to requirements.

Joe Hart, capped by England on 70 occasions, made 58 appearances for Shrewsbury from 2003/2006.

He attended Oxon Primary School and Meole Brace School. He played for Shrewsbury CC alongside England cricketer Steven Davies.

He has enjoyed a highly successful career to date, winning the Premier League twice with Manchester City, as well as the FA Cup and League Cup.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Hart for a number of months, after questions marks were raised over the performances of Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.

However, former Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp says Hart is not a target for the five time European Champions.

He told BBC Football: “He’s a fantastic keeper, the highest quality, but it’s not for us at the moment, nor in the future.”

Torino would like to keep Hart next season, but only on loan, and it is understood that Manchester City will only entertain a permanent move for the four time Premier League Glove Golden winner.

Article by: Ryan Hillback