Gold coins found inside piano in Shropshire are declared as treasure

Gold coins found inside a piano in southwest Shropshire were today declared as treasure.

The gold sovereigns and half sovereigns date from the reigns of Victoria, Edward VII and George V, they were discovered just before Christmas when the piano was being tuned and repaired.

The cache of gold items were reported to Peter Reavill, Finds Liaison Officer for the British Museum’s Portable Antiquities Scheme based with Shropshire Museums.

An inquest was originally opened on 12 January 2017 and adjourned awaiting further investigation.

In March it was heard that the history of the piano had been securely traced after 1983. With ownership between 1906 and 1983 unknown. The piano was originally sold to Messrs Beavan and Mothersole of Saffron Walden, Essex in 1906 and was acquired through private sale again in Saffron Walden in 1983.

An inquest at Shrewsbury Coroner’s Court today decided the find qualified as treasure. No claimants have come forward.

A piano tuner who discovered the hoard and Bishop’s Castle Community College which owns the piano are to share a reward.