Busy first weekend for Telford’s new TGI Friday’s and Prezzo restaurants

Diners flocked to Telford over the Easter weekend to sample the newest restaurants to open in town.

Top brands TGI Friday’s and Prezzo opened at the new Southern Quarter development, attracting huge interest from local people.

Katie Broome, marketing manager for Telford Centre, said: “Bringing these premier food brands to Telford was a massive coup for us, and we’ve been thrilled by the public’s response over the opening weekend.

“The atmosphere around the Southern Quarter was fantastic, with hundreds of people coming to try out these two new venues. We are also looking forward to the opening of Handmade Burger Company in a few weeks’ time, which will really add to the town centre’s dining experience.”

American-themed diner TGI Friday’s is renowned for its tasty wings and burgers, while Prezzo serves up a selection of pasta, pizza and salads in stylish Italianate surroundings.

In additional to the Southern Quarter development, the Centre has welcomed a new Patisserie Valerie café. Located inside Debenhams, the brand offers handmade cakes, pastries and hot drinks, and is the perfect spot for afternoon tea.

Katie added: “With the fantastic Southwater development, new brands within the Centre and now the addition of the Southern Quarter, Telford is really putting itself on the map as a food, leisure and shopping destination.”

The Southern Quarter is one of three major development schemes currently underway at the 1.2 million sq ft Telford Centre.