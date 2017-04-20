Body found near Bridgnorth is that of missing Andrew Green

DNA results have confirmed that a body found in woods is that of Andrew Green who went missing from near Bridgnorth last year.

Andrew, 33, from Chorley in Shropshire, was last seen leaving his home on Yew Tree Farm at around 9pm on Wednesday 22 June.

His car was located close to the farm but extensive searches of the area by police and members of the public revealed no new leads as to his whereabouts.

A man’s body was discovered in a wooded area by a member of the public on 10 March, and last night was confirmed to be that of Andrew in a post on a Facebook page set up following his disappearance.

An inquest will open on 25 April.