West Mercia Police staff member from Oswestry dismissed over indecent photos

A West Mercia Police member of staff has been dismissed following a misconduct hearing into allegations that he had made indecent photographs.

John Frankland, aged 60, from Oswestry appeared at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Monday 10 April charged with three counts of making an indecent photograph / pseudo-photograph of a child.

Mr Frankland received a six month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

He worked as an Operations and Communication Centre operator based at Hindlip. The offences were not committed whilst he was at work.

Superintendent Helena Bennett, Head of Professional Standards for West Mercia Police, said: “The member of staff had been suspended from duty and has since been dismissed from his post.”

The outcome of the misconduct hearing is subject to the normal appeals process.