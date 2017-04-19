Shropshire IT company expands team and unveils new name

A Shropshire IT company has expanded its team and unveiled a new name as it continues to grow and develop.

Network Support Solutions (NSS) is based in Shrewsbury and has been in business for almost 20 years. The company offers a range of IT services, products and support services.

But it was not always known as NSS and following feedback from long-term existing clients the company has this month reverted back to it’s original name – PC Net Solutions.

Owner Katy Jones said the firm was delighted to welcome two new starters on board and said she was looking forward to taking on the PC Net name once again.

She said: “We were extremely well known as PC Net and most of our long-term clients still refer to us by that name. We rely on feedback from our customers to ensure exceptional customer service and we decided to act on this feedback and change the company name back to PC Net after four years.”

And the new members of staff will also be looking to build on the great relationship PC Net has with customers.

“Alisha Patel-Smith has joined us as an administrative assistant and will be the first line of contact and support for clients and Matthew Forster comes in as an apprentice IT technician,” Katy added.

“They are an asset to our already established team.”

Matthew lives in Telford and has always been fascinated with IT. He said getting a job in the industry was the next logical step.

“Ever since I got my first computer I’ve enjoyed using and working with them and the fact that I have always been a bit of a tinkerer definitely suited a role as an IT technician,” he said.

“I think as an apprentice, what I’m really looking forward to is being able to learn everything from my already highly qualified colleagues, no-one explains something better than the people who do it every day.”

Alisha, who lives at West Felton near Oswestry, relishes the prospect of dealing with customers, suppliers, engineers and business owners.

“My job involves assigning jobs to engineers, organising their diaries and liaising with customers. I also raise quotes, order equipment and organise paperwork for support contracts,” she said.

“IT is a great industry to work in, it’s an ever-changing environment and there is something new to learn every day.”

Alisha said IT was playing a bigger and bigger role in business and it was important for firms like PC Net to remain at the forefront of helping companies grow, expand and develop in the modern hi-tech world.

“IT is key in business management and communication, it is a vital part of any business, increasing productivity and efficiency.

“As technology continues to advance so will its benefits within businesses, providing businesses are able to stay on top of and keep up to date with the technology,” she added.