Shrewsbury Town will not receive any more cash from Connor Goldson sale

Shrewsbury Town have missed out on a cash windfall, after Connor Goldson did not feature in half of Brighton’s promotion winning campaign.

The 24-year-old underwent preventative cardiovascular surgery in February, after a routine scan picked up a previously undetected problem.

Shrewsbury would have been entitled to additional cash if Goldson had featured in half of Brighton’s 2016/17 campaign – but the Wolverhampton born defender has played just five times this season.

The former Cheltenham loanee left the Greenhous Meadow in August 2015 for an undisclosed fee.

Goldson made a total of 120 appearances for Shrewsbury across a five-year spell; scoring eight times.

He featured in the 2014/15 promotion campaign, and managed to earn himself a place on the Team of the Year list.

His current club will ply their trade in the Premier League next season for the first time in their history; after a 2-1 victory against Wigan Athletic on Monday sealed their fate.

