Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision in Bonningale

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision which happened in Bonningale on Sunday.

The collision happened on the A464 Holyhead Road at about 11.20pm on Sunday.

It involved a blue Vauxhall Corsa which left the carriageway, collided with a bridge and came to rest in a brook.

A 27-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene.

A 22-year-old man, who was driving the car, suffered chest injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

​

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or saw the car, which was travelling from the direction of Kinsgwood Common, and the manner in which it was being driven before the collision occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 718S of 16 April.