Morris Property secures second contract with Telford & Wrekin Council

Morris Property has secured its second contract with Telford & Wrekin Council as works begin on a new unit at Hortonwood West Industrial Estate.

The £4 million contract was awarded to Morris Property, Shrewsbury, after successfully completing a shell-only unit at the same development in late 2016.

The new unit will be 67,500 sq ft and will be fully fitted out for the tenant to include offices, a canteen, warehouse, service yard, five dock levellers and external car parking.

James West, Head of Morris Property said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to build the new unit at Hortonwood West and to continue delivering innovative solutions for the site.

“We are proud of our work at Hortonwood and pleased that it was well received by Telford and Wrekin Council. We look forward to working with them again on this and future developments.”

Works are currently well underway and the unit is due for completion in late September.