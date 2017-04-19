Full time customer service role for apprentice Caprice

Apprentice Caprice Bennett has stepped up to become a permanent member of staff at Shropshire’s Just Credit Union.

The 19-year-old originally spent a six week work experience engagement with Just Credit Union prior to fulfilling an 18 month apprenticeship at their offices in Castle Gates, Shrewsbury.

The former Meole Brace School and Shrewsbury Sixth Form College student is now a full time customer service employee, a role which Just Credit Union’s manager Karen Farrow described as ‘key.’

“Caprice is first port of call for phone callers when members and prospective members visit our offices. She also receives customers in reception and talks to them over the phone.

“We are delighted to have her on board in a permanent capacity.”

Caprice who lives in Shrewsbury, said: “I am thrilled to have been offered a full time position with Just Credit Union following the completion of my apprenticeship.

“I knew from my work experience that this was where I wanted to have a job full time.”