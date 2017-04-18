Theresa May calls for snap General Election in June

Prime Minister Theresa May has today called for a snap UK General Election on June 8th.

The Prime Minister had previously said she would not go to the polls before 2020.

Speaking outside No 10, Mrs May said she had “only recently and reluctantly” come to the decision as she argued Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations.

“The country is coming together but Westminster is not,” she said, adding “division in Westminster will risk our ability to make a success of Brexit”.

The prime minister needs Parliament’s backing to hold a vote before the next scheduled election date of 2020.

A vote on the proposed election will take place in the commons tomorrow.

The announcement comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was “not going to happen”.

Explaining her change of heart on an early election, Mrs May said: “I have concluded the only way to guarantee certainty and security for years ahead is to hold this election.”

Mark Pritchard MP for The Wrekin said the move was bold, gutsy and intrepid.

Lucy Allan MP for Telford tweeted – Great leadership from PM. The country needs a strong majority in Parliament to deliver on #brexit

Shrewsbury MP, Daniel Kawczynski tweeted – Theresa May is right to call an early General Election vital she gets strong support from country.

Philip Dunne MP for Ludlow, said: “The Prime Minister has decided to call a General Election on 8th June, to ask the public to back the strong and stable leadership needed to see us through Brexit and beyond. As Theresa May made clear this morning, the Government’s small majority risks weakening our hand in Brexit negotiations. Parliament must consent, but her reasoning is clear.

“I will be supporting a vote for a General Election when this comes before Parliament tomorrow. If successful, I will be out across South Shropshire, asking voters to place their trust in me, and vote for the strong Conservative government the country needs.”