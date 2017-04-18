Shrewsbury Town boss delighted with Northampton point

Paul Hurst was delighted that Shrewsbury managed to pick up a point after they came from behind to draw 1-1.

Mat Sadler’s 66th minute goal, cancelled out a first half opener from Northampton forward Marc Richards.

The home side ended the contest with nine men after David Buchanan and John-Joe O’Toole were both dismissed.

Shrewsbury are now three points clear of the relegation places, with games against Southend and Oxford left to play.

Salop boss Paul Hurst was delighted with his side after the draw at Sixfields.

He told www.shrerwsburytown.com: “Overall I would say that I was extremely happy with the performance.

“We went a goal down which I felt on the balance of play at half-time was harsh. I thought we passed the ball well, there was an improvement in terms of looking more relaxed and we played with quite a bit of freedom to us, so that is credit to the players.

“We said at half-time that if you keep doing what you are doing you will get yourself a goal. I know that they ended up down to ten men, but even before that I think we were the team that were on top in that second period.

“For me over the course of the season any point away from home is pretty good.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback