Railway reopens after bridge upgrade at Albrighton

The railway between Telford and Wolverhampton has reopened after bridge replacement work was successfully completed on time.

The Grade II listed bridge at Albrighton station was originally built around 1880 and had part of its structure replaced over 80 years ago.

Network Rail’s orange army worked round-the-clock over the Easter weekend on the bridge replacement at Albrighton.

As part of the work Station Road in Albrighton has been closed since 20 March and will reopen on 29 April.

Albrighton station will reopen on 23 April, buses from outside the station are taking passengers to and from Cosford to connect with train services during the work.

Martin Frobisher, route managing director at Network Rail, said: “This work was part of our ongoing Railway Upgrade Plan which will provide customers with a better railway. There is never a good time to carry out work that affects services but we worked closely with the train operators for it to cause the least amount of disruption. I would like to thank passengers for their understanding while we completed these vital upgrades.”