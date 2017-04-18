Man arrested for drink driving in Shrewsbury

A driver was arrested for drink driving after being stopped by police in Shrewsbury at the weekend.

West Mercia Police say officers had cause to stop the Silver Honda CRV on the Welshpool Road in Shrewsbury at around 7.30pm on Saturday.

The 68-year-old male driver was asked to supply a sample of breath as it was suspected that he had been driving whilst under the influence of alcohol.

The result of the test was positive, the male was arrested and transported to Shrewsbury custody Suite where he was later charged to court for driving whilst over the prescribed limit.