Kate claims a hat-trick of Top Model UK awards

Shropshire’s Kate Ball claimed a hat-trick of top national awards in a competition renowned for discovering new modelling talent and launching careers.

Kate, a member of The Shrewsbury Club, enjoyed success at the prestigious Top Model UK awards, having attended auditions since last September.

From an initial entry of 4,000 aspiring models, Kate reached the final 25 at the glitzy awards ceremony in London.

She was overall winner of the UK over-25s category while she also won the public vote award and beach body award.

Kate managed to raise over £1,000 through sponsorship money for Children with Cancer UK, the charity supported by Top Model UK, industry experts since its formation in 2006.

Delighted Kate said: “The next step is to get into some top magazines and take part in London Fashion Week in September. Winning Top Model will give me more opportunities to get some high standard modelling jobs.

“I have been modelling since 2008 when I was spotted at the University of Chester. I have since completed jobs for various agencies, but only recently has it really started taking off.”

Kate enjoys playing tennis and badminton with her partner, Steve Wells, and also spending time in the gym at The Shrewsbury Club.

She added: “Thank you to everyone that voted for me and helped raise money for Children with Cancer, including The Shrewsbury Club, who sponsored me and made this opportunity possible.

“I really enjoy going to the club. Steve helped me to get into resistance training at the gym which has really made a difference.

“We train up to five times a week doing different activities together. We have recently been having personal training sessions with Mickey Brown and he’s helped us in regards to fitness and overall health.”

Alvin Ward, the general manager at The Shrewsbury Club, congratulated Kate on her success.

He said: “We are delighted for Kate and she has done so well to win this award. It is great that we have been able to help her with her training and preparation.

“We really focus on helping all our members, irrespective of their fitness levels, achieve their goals and this is one more example of how we do that.

“While most of our members don’t set themselves such mammoth targets as Kate, our friendly, qualified gym team love working on programmes that deliver the desired outcomes.”