Cow rescued from slurry pit near Market Drayton

A cow has been rescued from a slurry pit at a farm near Market Drayton this morning.

The cow was rescued from a slurry pit at a farm in Longslow. Photo: @SFRS_Mark_w
Firefighters along with a vet were called to the farm at Longslow near Market Drayton at just before 9am.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Market Drayton and Wellington along with an operations officer.

The cow was rescued by crews using animal rescue equipment and the rescue tender.

