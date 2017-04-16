Police appeal for information to help locate missing Oswestry teenager

Police are appealing for help to find missing 17-year-old Regan Stowe from Oswestry.

Regan is 6 foot tall with dark brown hair and a quiff. He was last seen wearing a black quilted coat, dark blue tracksuit bottoms and black and gold trainers (possibly Nike or Adidas). He has a tattoo of a leaf on his right arm.

Regan was last seen in Chirk, North Wales, on Monday 10 April. There was a reported sighting in Oswestry on Wednesday 12 April. He also has links to Stockport and Central Manchester.

If anyone sees Regan or knows of his whereabouts they can call 101 and quote incident 505s of 11 April 2017.