Police appeal for help to find missing Shrewsbury girl

Police are appealing for help to find missing 16-year-old Alesha Timby from Shrewsbury.

Alesha was last seen getting on a train at Shrewsbury train station on Friday evening. The train was heading towards Birmingham.

Alesha is white, 5 foot 4 inches tall, with curly pink shoulder length hair and has a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans with rips, a black vest top, a black silk bomber jacket, navy blue Nike trainers and a baseball cap. She was also wearing a wig with brown hair and blonde stripes down to her waist.

If anyone sees Alesha or knows of her whereabouts they should call 101 and quote incident 682s of 14 April 2017.