Match Preview: Northampton Town V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town travel to Sixfields on Easter Monday, to face a Northampton side who have an outside chance of relegation.

The Cobblers occupy 16th place in League One, six points away from the drop zone with three matches left to play.

However, Shrewsbury Town are the ones nervously looking over their shoulder, with just two points separating them from Port Vale in 21st.

Paul Hurst will be without West Brom loanee Tyler Roberts, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Joe Riley, who returned to the squad against Walsall after recovering from a pelvis injury, could be in line for a start – whilst Stephen Humphrys may replace Louis Dodds.

Abu Ogogo (knee) could be set for a return to the squad at the weekend.

Salop’s last win at Northampton came in November 2011. Mark Wright (twice), Terry Gornell, Marvin Morgan, James Collins, Joe Jacobson, and Kelvin Langmead (OG) were on the scoresheet in an emphatic 7-2 victory.

Northampton are likely to be without top scorer John-Joe O’Toole, who is struggling with a groin problem.

Gabriel Zakuani and Sam Hoskins, are unlikely to feature again this season. Northampton lost 3-0 against Millwall last time out.

Possible Line Ups:

Northampton Town: (4-1-3-2)

1. Smith, 18. Phillips, 5. Diamond, 22. Nyatanga, 3. Buchanan, 31. Taylor, 4. P. Anderson, 7. K. Anderson, 35. Williams, 9. Richards, 24. Smith

Subs: 2. Maloney, 8. Boateng, 10. Revell, 12. McCourt, 17. McWilliams, 26. Cornell, 28. McDonald

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley, 3. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 18. Deegan, 16. Morris, 23. Rodman, 9. Humphrys, 45. Payne

Subs: 10. Dodds, 14. Grimmer, 17. Yates, 19. Ladapo, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd

Other League One Fixtures:

Monday:

AFC Wimbledon V Peterborough

Bristol Rovers V Oldham

Charlton V Gillingham

Fleetwood V Millwall

Oxford V Port Vale

Rochdale V Coventry

Scunthorpe V Chesterfield

Sheffield United V Bradford (12:15)

Southend V MK Dons

Walsall V Swindon

Tuesday:

Bolton V Bury (20:00)

