Firefighters called to undergrowth fire at Haughmond Hill

Firefighters were called to a fire involving undergrowth on Haughmond Hill yesterday afternoon.

One crew from Shrewsbury attended the fire involving a 20 square meter area on the hillside at around 5pm.

The spent around an hour using Beaters, a hosereel jet, knapsacks and main jet to put the fire out.

Firefighters from Shrewsbury also attended a fire in Shawbury were a field involving 800 square meters of grass was on fire.

Two crews attended the fire at around 7pm and used beaters and a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.