Shrewsbury Town boss reveals change of tactics during Walsall draw

Paul Hurst has stated that a change in tactics helped his side rescue a point in yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Walsall.

Stefan Payne equalised with 20 minutes to go, after Kieron Morris had put the Saddlers ahead in the first half.

The away side enjoyed most of the pressure in the first half, with Shrewsbury improving after the break.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “We’re pleased with the response that the players produced from 66 minutes onwards, but we’re disappointed with the first 66 minutes.

“Sometimes it’s about running and being positive, and when we could’ve gone forward we went backwards.

“In the end we changed it, and I’m not going to make any excuses for playing directly.

“I don’t think we deserved to win the game but realistically we were the team that were pushing (forward) in that second period.”

The former Rotherham United defender hailed the impact the supporters had on the contest.

He added: “The crowd were superb I have to say, they really helped the players, I would’ve booed them off at half time.

“They stuck with them and in the end, we gave them something to shout about. You never want to lose a local derby on our own ground, of course we would have liked all three points but it might be a crucial point.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback