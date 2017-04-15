One cut free following collision involving two vans on A49 at Leebotwood

One person was cut free following a collision involving two vans on the A49 at Leebotwood this morning.

The collision involving a small van and large van happened at around 10.10am.

One person was released from the large van prior to the arrival of the fire service, another was extricated from the small van by fire service personnel using Holmatro cutting equipment.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Church Stretton along with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

Collision near Bridgnorth

Earlier, emergency services were called to a collision involving a car which had left the road outside The Punchbowl Inn on the Ludlow Road near Bridgnorth.

A female was released from the vehicle prior to arrival of the fire service and was treated by ambulance personnel.