Witnesses sought to attempted theft from car in Ellesmere

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to an attempted theft from a car in Ellesmere.

The incident happened on High Street in Ellesmere at around 3.35pm on Tuesday 11 April.

A man in his 50s parked his car – a green Nissan Primera – in the car park behind the Ellesmere Hotel leaving a black leather jacket on the front seat.

An unknown man is then reported to have reached into the car through an open sunroof and taken the jacket before walking towards Watergate Street.

The man was approached by another man who challenged him and a physical altercation broke out during which the jacket was dropped. The offender, who is described as white, in his 20s or 30s, with dark wavy hair, then fled the area.

He is understood to have been wearing a green, chequered lumberjack-style jacket, and black jogging bottoms at the time of the incident.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area, who witnessed the incident or who saw anyone acting suspicious in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 420S of 11 April.