Shropshire Youth Support Trust organises official North Shropshire Launch

Preparations are firmly underway, for North Shropshire to have its own Entrepreneurial youth business hub.

Trustees, from the already established Shropshire Youth Support Trust has found another home in Oswestry.

The British Ironwork Centre, is now the chosen site, as it already has a shared space scheme and already has fletching businesses under its umbrella.

A high profile launch evening will be held at the Ironworks on 20 June with a guest speaker.

It’s hoped that business leaders and professionals from across the North Shropshire area, will attend the invite only event, to hear the latest plans for this aspiring charity that is dedicated to supporting 18 to 30-year-olds, wanting to follow theirs dream and work for themselves.

The evening will see a special celebrity speaker and several young entrepreneurs take to the stage to demonstrate how the charity has help them succeed.