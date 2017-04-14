Shropshire charity asks for votes after being shortlisted for national award

A Shropshire charity is asking for people to vote for them after being shortlisted as one of seven finalists for a national award.

The Furniture Scheme, based in Ludlow, is in with a chance of being named the winner of the Making a Mark competition and has just three weeks to rack up votes.

The competition, which was launched last year, raises awareness of how social enterprises across the country are creating a big impact in both their own and the wider community, celebrating the wide-ranging and different benefits created by Social Enterprise Mark holders.

Voting closes at midnight on Friday, May 5, and the winner will be named at a ceremony in Winchester on June 5.

You can view each of the finalists’ social impact statements and vote online.

The other six finalists are Connection crew, Ealing Community Transport, Emmaus Cambridge, Epic CC, The Big Issue Group and Warrington Health Plus.

The Furniture Scheme charity, based in Ludlow, was launched over 20 years ago by CEO Jean Jarvis MBE as a way to ensure some of the most excluded members of the community could benefit from recycled household items.

The scheme has since expanded with various arms of the charity which offers voluntary opportunities, employment and the chance for members of the community to meet each other.

Ms Jarvis said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for this award and hope people will visit the Making a Mark website and vote for us.

“The public vote accounts for 50 per cent of the final result and the other 50 per cent will be decided by an independent certification panel.

“To have been shortlisted among other great companies is a real honour for us and we’re hoping we can get the votes needed, as well as impress the judges.

“Our aims are to improve the quality of life for disadvantaged people living in south Shropshire. We also provide training and volunteering opportunities for the unemployed and believe we also have a responsibility to the environment.

“We try to achieve this by encouraging reuse and recycling so people can avoid sending items to the tip.”