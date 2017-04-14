Newport Kebab House owner fined over cockroach infestation

The owner of Newport Kebab House has been ordered to pay a total of £6,700 after an infestation of cockroaches was found on its premises.

In February 2016, Telford & Wrekin Council received a complaint from a member of the public which resulted in a visit from an Environmental Health Officer and Food Safety Officer.

The business was ordered to be closed down and a reputable pest control contractor was brought in by the business owners.

In March 2016, following further inspections, Newport Kebab House was allowed to resume trading.

At Telford Magistrates Court yesterday, Bircan Ozcan of Newport, pleaded guilty to a number of charged relating to food safety and hygiene regulations.

Mr Ozcanwas was fined £3,000 and ordered to pay costs of £3,700.

Hilda Rhodes, Cabinet Member for Public Protection, Safety & Enforcement, said:“When our officers visited the premises they saw what they described as an‘extensive and active’ infestation of cockroaches throughout the kitchen.

“During that same visit, the officers saw a customer being served, which led to the business closing.

“Telford & Wrekin Council takes food safety very seriously. Our food hygiene inspectors regularly inspect premises and award the premises with their individual food hygiene rating and take action where necessary.”