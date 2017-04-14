Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Walsall

Stefan Payne scores another crucial goal for Shrewsbury Town, as the hosts come from behind to earn a vital point.

The Barnsley loanee scored his second goal in as many games, with 20 minutes remaining, in a competitive derby.

Kieron Morris put the Saddlers ahead in the first half, but they were pegged back in the second period.

Paul Hurst kept faith with the same eleven that beat Rochdale 1-0 last time out. Joe Riley returned to the squad after missing the Dale win with a pelvic injury.

Shrewsbury Town could have scored inside 15 seconds after a horrendous mistake by Eoghan O’Connell.

The Celtic loanee was caught unawares as Stefan Payne seized the initiative, but his shot with the outside of his foot sailed just wide.

Alex Rodman gifted possession to Jason McCarthy, who bulldozed forward down the right-hand side. He cut the ball back for Adamou Bakayoko who struck narrowly past the post.

At the other end, Salop were causing problems through Shaun Whalley, but his dangerous crosses were not taken advantage of.

But ten minutes before the break, Walsall nudged themselves ahead. Former Bristol City man Joe Edwards swung an accurate cross into the box, and Kieron Morris powered a header beyond the reach of Jayson Leutwiler.

It could have been two for Jon Whitney’s side soon after. Jack Grimmer’s mistake allowed Joe Edwards to take possession, and Adamou Bakayoko made a clean connection. However, Jayson Leutwiler thwarted the youngster with a sensational stop.

The final chance of the first period saw Louis Dodds’ intricate chip guided towards Shaun Whalley. But Craig McGillivray, standing in for the injured Neil Etheridge, read the danger.

Walsall enjoyed more pressure in the second period. Joe Edwards’ curling free-kick, was stopped by Jayson Leutwiler. Then Kieron Morris flashed a low drive just past the target.

In the 70th minute, Shrewsbury notched an important equaliser. Shaun Whalley’s expert delivery was met by Stefan Payne, and the ball looped helplessly over Craig McGillivray.

Shrewsbury Town continued to pour men forward in search of winner. They had a goal disallowed – amidst a scramble in the box, Aristote Nsiala prodded home, but the linesman’s flag curtailed the celebrations.

Shaun Whalley and Gary Deegan tried their luck from range in the closing stages, but both efforts were comfortably saved.

Town remain in 19th, whilst Walsall are unmoved in 14th. Salop travel to Northampton on Monday, whilst Walsall welcome Swindon.

Attendance: 6,801 (1144 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 14. Grimmer, 3. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 18. Deegan, 16. Morris, 23. Rodman (61), 10. Dodds (45), 45. Payne (90)

Subs: 2. Riley, 9. Humphrys (45), 17. Yates (90), 19. Ladapo (61), 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd

Walsall: (3-5-2)

13. McGillivray, 4. O’Connor, 16. Preston, 32. O’Connell, 5. McCarthy, 14. Osbourne, 7. Chambers. 11. Morris, 2. Edwards, 20. Bakayoko, 33. Makris

Subs: 3. Laird, 6. Dobson, 8. Cuvelier (67), 9. Jackson (66), 36. Candlin (88), 37. Ganley 44. Moussa

Other League One Results (at the time of writing):

Thursday:

Bury 0 – 1 Rochdale

Friday:

Bradford 1 – 0 Oxford

Chesterfield 0 – 4 Southend

Coventry 1 – 1 Charlton (Coventry are relegated to League Two)

Gillingham 3 – 1 Bristol Rovers

Millwall 3 – 0 Northampton

MK Dons 0 – 1 Scunthorpe

Peterborough 1 – 2 Fleetwood

Port Vale 0 – 3 Sheffield United

Swindon 0 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Report by: Ryan Hillback