Firefighters were called to a fire at a home in a village near Market Drayton yesterday evening.

The fire which involved a sofa broke out at a property in Bearstone at around 8.43pm.

The fire was out on arrival of the fire service, the attending crew removed the sofa from the property and dampened it down with a hose reel jet.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Market Drayton along with an operations officer.