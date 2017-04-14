Aaron & Partners appoints award-winning PR firm No Brainer

Shrewsbury legal specialists to work with public relations firm on PR, social media and content marketing.

Award-winning agency No Brainer has been appointed by leading Shrewsbury legal practice Aaron & Partners LLP to support its public relations and brand building operation.

The Cheshire-based PR, social media and content marketing agency, which counts Midlands home assistance firm HomeServe among its clients, takes on the account on a retained basis after winning a competitive eight-way pitch.

It will now support Aaron & Partners to continue to strengthen its brand across Cheshire, North Wales and Shropshire, and reinforce the company’s position as a provider of high quality, bespoke legal services for businesses and individuals with complex issues.

No Brainer director and co-founder Lee Cullen said: “We’re delighted to be working alongside Aaron & Partners. The bespoke nature of the brand and how the team works fits in perfectly with our ethos.

“We want to build on the fantastic work that Jonathan and the team have already done and help establish them as the region’s brightest and best law firm.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for all of us at No Brainer and we’re all keen to continue building on this success throughout 2017 and beyond.”

Jonathan Edwards, Marketing Manager at Aaron & Partners said: “The No Brainer team really impressed us all with their enthusiasm and ideas for taking the brand forward.

“We know we’ve got so many compelling stories to tell from right across the business and we’re confident that No Brainer is the perfect partner to help us.”