Shropshire lawyer returns to her roots

A Shropshire lawyer has returned to her native county and taken up a post with one of the area’s top legal firms.

Newport born and educated Rachel Bentley started out in the legal profession in Shropshire before spending a number of years in the south west of the country. She has now moved back ‘home’ and is working out of Lanyon Bowdler’s Telford office.

Adrian Roberts, head of the criminal law team at Lanyon Bowdler, said the firm was delighted to welcome Rachel to its crime team.

“Rachel is Newport born and bred, she was educated at Newport Girls High School and has now returned to live there,” he said.

“Having started her career in her native county, Rachel is pleased to be back home after 20 years practising in the south west. It’s been great to welcome her to our crime team in Telford, where she will be a most valuable addition to the firm.

“Rachel has a vast amount of experience dealing with all types of crime, ranging from motoring offences to murder, and has devoted a number of years to running her own specialist criminal defence firm.

“She is a fearless and tenacious solicitor who has a friendly and sympathetic approach towards clients.

“Rachel is also recognised for her high level of professionalism and is renowned for going the extra mile.

“Lanyon Bowdler continues to expand our team of specialist lawyers and covers the full range of legal requirements for our clients.

“We are proud to boast the very best the profession has to offer and Rachel is a marvellous addition to our team.”

Four years ago, Rachel founded the Save UK Justice campaign – launched to protest at plans by the Government to cut back on access to legal advice.

The move led to a parliamentary debate and an invite to the House of Commons to discuss government policy with the Justice Secretary.

As a result of her work on the campaign she received a nomination for the Law Society Gazette Legal Aid Personality of the Year.

