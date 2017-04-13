Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers’ enjoy Chairman’s Charity Challenge Weekend

Last weekend, teams of Young Farmers all over Shropshire held a selection of events, helping out in their local areas whilst raising money for charity.

The weekend was the brainchild of Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs Chairman, Rebecca Green of Brown Clee YFC, who wanted to showcase the skills of Young Farmers while helping the communities which the 18 clubs are based in.

Rebecca said: “The weekend was a huge success. Everyone got involved and had fun, and we have raised so much money. I am very proud of all involved”.

Not only did events held raise money for charities including Midlands Air Ambulance, The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association and Nuffield Eye Hospital, but clubs spent the weekend making a difference in their local communities by renovating community areas and holding social events.

The weekend kicked off to a fantastic start with Shawbury YFC raising £325 from their coffee morning in aid of Severn Hospice at the village hall. Other catered events were well supported including a coffee morning held by Bridgnorth YFC which alone raised £198.60 for Cancer Research UK, Brown Clee’s afternoon tea, Alberbury’s Big Breakfast and a soup lunch organised by Rushbury and Cardington YFC. Dorrington Young Farmers ploughed up the playground rather than the field, spending Saturday resurfacing Dorrington play park. The club received a £400 Countryside Challenge Grant from National YFC to pay for materials. The gardens of Wheatlands Care Home, Much Wenlock, were spruced up by Much Wenlock YFC, who painted sheds and prepared vegetable plots. The care home generously donated £30 to West Midlands Air Ambulance. Craven Arms Young Farmers planted a wilderness garden for the local pre-school, while Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow joined forces and painted the woodwork outside Bitterly Primary School.

The good weather was enjoyed by all who were outside cleaning up local areas, including Nesscliffe YFC litter picking up Nesscliffe Hill, Clun weeding and painting at Clun Memorial Hall, Whittington and Oswestry YFC rebuilding the fence at Oswestry Rugby Club, and Chirbury and Marton Young Farmers who mowed Chirbury Church yard and tidied outside Marton Village Hall. Fourteen tractors were to be seen touring around the Whitchurch area in the glorious sunshine on Sunday as part of Whitchurch YFC’s charity tractor run and barbecue, finishing the weekend off nicely by making over £150 for West Midlands Air Ambulance.

Charity is at the heart of Shropshire Young Farmers, which is itself a charity run by the members for the members. Each year Shropshire YFC is pleased to donate thousands of pounds, and 2017 looks set to be no exception. Members are always coming up with new ideas to raise money while having fun.

Events in the coming months include a charity luncheon by Wem YFC on Sunday 9th April in aid of the Lingen Davies Cancer Appeal, while Chirbury and Marton YFC are busy training for their three peaks challenge in June.