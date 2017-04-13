Planning permission granted for Lidl store on Shrewsbury Town land

Planning permission was this afternoon granted to build a Lidl supermarket on land owned by Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

The land earmarked for the store was originally set for community use, this has now been transferred onto the training pitch behind the Greenhous Meadow South Stand.

The club also offered £65,000 to Shropshire Council for community football facilities in Shrewsbury.

Two previous attempts to gain planning permission were rejected by council planners.

Following the meeting, Shrewsbury Town’s CEO Brian Caldwell said: “I would like to thank the councillors for their support in this and for passing the motions.

“It has been a long process but we have finally got it over the line.

“It’s good to finally get it all approved not only for Lidl’s sake, but also it allows provision of the community pitch for the local people.”