Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Walsall

Shrewsbury Town face their fierce rivals tomorrow, with the aim of achieving back to back league victories.

Salop’s 1-0 victory against Rochdale on Saturday, lifted the club out of the dreaded drop zone and up to 19th in the table.

Paul Hurst prepares for his first game as a manager against Walsall, in a competitive fixture.

He could have Joe Riley available, after the full-back missed the Rochdale win with a pelvis injury.

However, Tyler Roberts (hamstring) has returned to his parent club West Brom for treatment, but it is hoped he will return to Town before the end of the campaign.

There is an outside chance that midfielder Abu Ogogo (knee) will return to the squad this season – but he is ruled out of tomorrow’s derby.

Salop’s last home league win against the Saddlers came in October 2012, with Paul Parry scoring the game’s only goal.

Walsall could welcome back top scorer Erhun Oztumer (knee). But Reece Flanagan remains on the treatment table with a dislocated shoulder.

Walsall who drew 1-1 with Oxford in their last match, occupy 14th place in the League One table.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 14. Grimmer, 3. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 16. Morris, 18. Deegan, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne, 10. Dodds

Subs: 2. Riley, 9. Humphrys, 17. Yates, 19. Ladapo, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd

Walsall: (3-5-2)

1. Etheridge, 16. Preston, 4. O’Connor, 3. Laird, 5. McCarthy, 14. Osbourne, 7. Chambers, 10. Oztumer, 2. Edwards, 44. Moussa, 33. Makris,

Subs: 6. Dobson, 8. Cuvelier, 9. Jackson, 11. Morris, 13. MacGillivray, 32. O’Connell, 35. Hayles-Docherty

Preview by: Ryan Hillback