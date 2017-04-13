Man and woman sought after six cars are damaged by fire in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after six vehicles were found on fire in the Woodside area of Telford.

Between 1am and 1.15am on Monday 3 April, police were called to a report of six parked cars on fire on a communal car park in Wantage.

Officer investigating would like to trace and man and woman who are believed to have been in the area acting suspiciously prior to the fires.

The vehicles involved were a black Seat Leon, black Dodge Caliber, silver Vauxhall Corsa, black Ford Focus, Peugeot 208 and a Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 20s of 3 April 2017.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.