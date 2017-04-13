From Digital Apprentice to Junior Developer

An apprentice who joined Shrewsbury-based digital marketing company Reech, has become part of the team permanently as a Junior Developer.

Joshua Taylor started his apprenticeship in October 2015, and undertook his training on the Reech High Academy programme which lasted 18 months.

Josh’s interests in digital marketing started early building his first website at age 11, it continued with Josh studying IT at South Cheshire College, including web development, creating databases and graphic design.

Design and Digital Director, James Brinkler commented: “We are very proud to announce that Josh has accepted a full time role, as a Junior Developer at Reech. I have seen significant growth in Josh over the past 18 months, he came to us after deciding University wasn’t the right path for him, which was a brave decision. We saw potential in Josh and we strongly believe in developing young people and committing to developing our team internally. We are proud to be the only creative agency who offer a developer apprenticeship. Josh joined us with minimal development experience, but now contributes to some significant development projects – his work progression has been significant to Reech and our clients. Congratulations Josh!”

Junior Developer, Joshua Taylor commented: “I joined as an apprentice back in October 2015 and now I’m looking forward to being permanent member of team Reech. At Reech I love the work I do, Reech has high standards and I like challenging myself, doing the best I can for myself, the team and clients. Working as a team is something we pride ourselves on, as we all fully support and motivate each other to do the best we can.

“I originally applied for a graphic design apprenticeship at Reech, but the team realised I was better suited following a different avenue, and so they created a developer role apprenticeship for me, recognising something valuable in me. I’ve gained a lot of confidence during my apprenticeship and I feel very fortunate that I get to work within a creative industry that I love.”

Reech is committed to developing an apprentice every year, and are currently on the look out for a marketing apprentice.