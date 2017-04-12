Tickets have gone on sale for the Award Winning Shropshire Kids Festival, following on from the success of last year’s event, the festival is looking to double in size and activities for 2017.

Shropshire Kids Festival Video

Shropshire Kids Festival will take place in the quarry on 13th and 14th May and it promises to be the biggest, most creative, fun filled weekend for kids of all ages.

With dozens of amazing activities to try from the massive water slide to zorbing, bubble football, two foam parties, zip line, a helter-skelter and a go-kart track, it’s going to be difficult to decide which activity to have a go at first.

Organiser Beth Heath said: “This event really is going to be something special. There will be a number of zones with activities for kids of all ages from babies through to early teens. The weekend is all about trying something new, getting hands on, discovering a new passion and learning, but in a totally fun way.”

Festival zones will include a new huge sports zone run by Shrewsbury Town in the Community where where kids can partake in tennis, rugby, football and and indoor sports which include yoga. Competitive types will love the inflatable obstacle course and the ‘wacky races’, which will include a laughter inducing water balloon race and the highly anticipated space hopper race. While the races are free, there will be a chance to do good while having fun, by making a donation to the Harry Johnson Trust.

Serious skills will be on show throughout the weekend, as dance acts, singers and musicians share their talent on the festival’s main stage. And there are more creative activities with art and craft sessions focusing on collage and sculpture.

If they still have the energy after all that, there’s also a circus skills bigtop, storytelling, kids cookery, gaming van, youth club and to top it all, a not to be missed foam party!

Even the youngest children have been catered for with baby sensory sessions, baby yoga, baby singing and toddlers tumble play area.

Shropshire Kids Festival Ticket Prices

Tickets are priced at £8.00 per child and £2.00 per adult, which entitles a child to participate in most activities for free. Book in advance and get VIP entry an hour before the gates open so miss any queues!

Where there is a charge, a percentage will go to the events chosen charity, the Harry Johnson Trust. A local charity which offers help and support to children, who receive care from the Oncology team at The Princess Royal Hospital in Shropshire, as they go through their journey with childhood cancer.

For more details and tickets visit the festival’s website www.shropshirekidsfest.co.uk