Telford-based care company celebrates glowing report

A company which provides care services to people across Shropshire has been given a glowing report by an industry watchdog.

Sentinel Care Services, based in Telford, has been rated as good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), which is the independent regulator of health and social care in England.

The report praised the company’s management organisation and said people received care from safe and well-trained staff.

Inspectors said: “People were supported by staff who were caring and treated people with kindness and respect. People and their relatives told us staff developed positive relationships with them.

“People and their relatives felt the service was well managed and the quality of the care was good.

“People, relatives and staff told us that the registered manager and the directors were approachable and supportive.

“Staff felt supported in their roles and understood their responsibilities. There was an open and honest culture within the service and people, relatives and staff were provided with opportunities to provide feedback.

“The registered manager had systems in place to monitor the quality and consistency of care and the information from these checks was being used to drive improvement.”

Sentinel provides care to people within their own homes across Shropshire and Staffordshire and has recently been nominated for a Shropshire Star Excellence in Business Award in the small to medium sized business of the year category.

Managing director, Steve Harris, said the CQC report was an important assessment of the services provided by the company.

He said: “The Care Quality Commission is effectively the Ofsted of the care industry, and given the difficulties the industry is facing, we are very pleased with our ‘good’ rating.

“We were particularly pleased with the positive comments inspectors received from our customers and their families, who are the most important people in our business.

“We work hard to provide the best care services we possibly can, so to get confirmation from independent inspectors that our customers are happy with the care they receive is really good news.”