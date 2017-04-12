JT Hughes heralded as Best Car Dealer for 2017

Telford’s own Honda car dealership, JT Hughes, has been awarded the Best Car Dealer in recent Auto Express Driver Power Awards.

While the Driver Power Awards are decided upon by the customers and those within the car dealership industry, car dealerships have to rank within the UK’s best 1,000 dealerships to be eligible to be voted for.

With over 16,000 car dealerships across the UK to choose between, the award signifies that JT Hughes Telford is operating among the best of the best. The Driver Power Award Best Car Dealers 2017 takes votes from two online surveys – one is a survey of new-car buyers while the second was a ‘peer-to-peer’ survey with car dealers and industry experts, including garages, repair shops and auto parts suppliers.

The Best Car Dealer Award looks at every separate element of the car dealership experience, from the conduct and approach of the sales team to the quality of the aftersales care. An increasingly important element of the criteria for inclusion in the award is the ability to negotiate the best price for the car buyer. With car purchase becoming progressively more complex, this award demonstrates JT Hughes’ commitment to helping the customer understand the full spectrum of financial options available to them before talking through what might best suit the customers’ needs.

Car dealerships need to be forward-thinking and help their customers to appreciate the various evolving options that are becoming more mainstream, such as hybrids cars, e-cars and the upturn in car-sharing.

John Hughes, Managing Director, of JT Hughes said, “We are delighted to have been named as top car dealer 2017 – an honour we are pleased to equally share with Boongate Kia and Twells in Billinghay.

“What makes this award so very important to us is the fact that it is voted for by car owners and our peers across the country. We are fiercely loyal to our customers and we’re deeply honoured to think that our customers feel the same way about us. We tailor our service to each and every customer so that they can be confident that we are giving them advice and support in their purchase that is particular to their situation. We’ve also got one eye on the future and take time to help our customers think through the many different options on offer.

“Auto Express’s Driver Power Awards are also important to us at JT Hughes as Auto Express is known as a well-respected voice of authority within the auto trading community and with car owners. This award is a wonderful way to show just how dedicated we are to every aspect of our customer’s experience”.