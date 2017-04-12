Bodytech Health Club to celebrate 20 years of success

Jeff Anderson, Managing Director of Bodytech Health Club, has announced plans to celebrate the company’s successful milestone, by running a charity Spinathon event in Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park in aid of the Severn Hospice.

Jeff Anderson said: “We are proud of our considerable achievement over the past 20 years and the key to our success has been the commitment of my staff, but particularly the support of our customers, many of whom have stayed with us all that time. Local competition has kept us focussed on our key business, in providing the health advice and facilities that people want.

“At Bodytech we don’t just provide equipment, we focus on each individual person and their needs- unlike some budget gyms. When people take out a new membership we give them 12 ‘one to one’ sessions and a high level of service. We also enjoy a very high ‘fitness instructor to member’ ratio which enables us to provide that personal touch that our customers welcome. The atmosphere is friendly and there is good social interaction between the members, where they tell me they feel inspired by the ambience of the historic building and especially the high levels of light that streams through the windows – unlike the factory buildings that house other establishments. The Lavazza coffee is also extremely popular!

“Our staff have been with us a long time, like Peter Metcalfe, a director with 20 years’ service; Kevin Jones, Manager, and with us for 17 years; as well as our Group General Manager- Justin Klekot and Beverly Pitney who have 12 years’ service; Magdalena Beddoes a Fitness Instructor for 10 years, and Xavier Osborn who is ‘the baby of the Team’ with only 3 years. Finally I must pay tribute to my wife Julie who has supported me for 20 years and she is the Fitness Instructor for ladies only gym – under the banner of Ladytech. Continuity of staff is important to retain the expertise for which Bodytech is renowned.

“Another key to our success is the high usage of our classes where we have around 60% member participation, resulting in a warm atmosphere where people get to know each other. Classes are busy but numbers are comfortable. Our age profile stretches from 14 to 85 years of age, and we cater for a wide range of abilities. Classes are popular, and when we installed 35 new spinning bikes the places were filled straight away! Classes include everything from Kettlebells; Karate, and Spinning to Baby Ballet; Body Pump, and Body Balance.

“We continue to develop the facilities and recently installed new treadmills, cross trainers, bikes and a comprehensive free weight section. On-going training is also essential and three of our trainers and myself have recently qualified as Fitness Instructor teachers, following our franchising with the UK’s number one player in this field- Active iQ. Bodytech is now an Approved Active iQ Centre, and I believe we are one of the only major Fitness Instructor Training Centres with a Gym in Shropshire.”

Jeff concluded: “I have been passionate about fitness all my life, where my passion was developed and nurtured by my Dad who played a different sport with me and my brother every evening. He is also still ‘as fit as a fiddle’, and a member of a gym where he goes to studio classes at the age of 80! I still enjoy what I started, and I teach 12 classes a week and am enjoying myself more than ever. My future ambitions are to develop the Instructor training aspect and to introduce more people to the health benefits of regular exercise in all its forms. Of course people are most welcome to contact us to find out more how to achieve their personal fitness ambitions.”