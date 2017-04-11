Tree saplings destroyed by vandals at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Around 50 tree saplings have been destroyed by vandals in the grounds of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The incident happened at around 7.45pm on Thursday 6 April, when a group of 15 to 16 year old males entered the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital grounds and were seen to hang around on a small hill near to the A&E car park where 50 tree saplings had recently been planted.

The youths were recorded on CCTV and seen by security staff to be pulling up and damaging the recently planted saplings. Security staff attended the location but the youths ran off.

All 50 saplings had been pulled up, thrown around, trampled on, and unfortunately driven over after being left on the road. The cost of the saplings was around £150.

Further enquiries are being made with the Hospital Security Staff and Police are appealing for witnesses to this vandalism.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Police on 101 and quote reference 114S 100417.