Tigers fans hail squad’s title-winning year

Fans have given their seal of approval to the Tigers players’ efforts over a gruelling campaign that saw them crowned English Premier League champions.

The county men picked up their second EPL title in three years in March, before narrowly losing out in the play-offs to arch-rivals Milton Keynes Lighting.

And despite that defeat in last weekend’s final at Coventry, Tigers supporters paid tribute to their heroes’ efforts over the last eight months.

Lee Dodd, who travels to every home game from Church Stretton, said: “I think it has been a fantastic season and the lads have been brilliant every week.

“They’ve played through a lot of adversity and that in itself has been awesome. They fully deserved to be in the final, but the win wasn’t to be.”

Mike Holt, from Telford, is famous for his 4ft bass drum that he brings to every game, and uses to help inspire chants in the stands.

He said: “It has been a tremendous season and the guys showed great consistency throughout, although it was heartbreaking to see them lose in Coventry.

“To have that consistency and come away from the season as league champions is absolutely priceless for me.”

Ian Jesson, also from Telford, is dad to Tigers youngster Brodie Jesson, who made his debut during the year – and is now a regular in the squad.

He said: “I have watched the Tigers since I was eight years old and what has happened this year has been massive for all the boys.

“I couldn’t have asked for any more from the players, but we just came up short at the end against Milton Keynes.

“It was good see Brodie get some ice time towards the end of the game and he nearly scored at one point. It means so much to see him out there.”

Vicki Collins, who lives in Brookside, believes a disallowed goal in the second period of the play-off final – when Telford were trailing two-nil – could have changed the course of the game.

She said: “I am very proud of the boys, having come through what they did this season. But I think that goal in the second period should have been given.

“I am gutted, as it could have helped things, but we have played so well all season and every player deserves a big pat on the back.”