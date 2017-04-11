Shrewsbury Town midfielder Abu Ogogo signs new contract

Abu Ogogo has signed a new contract with Shrewsbury Town, as the midfielder will stay with the club for a further year.

The 27-year-old had been widely expected to pen a new deal, after impressing at the club since his arrival from Dagenham and Redbridge in June 2015.

Ogogo who has made 79 appearances for Salop, is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

He began his career at Arsenal, but failed to make a first team appearance for the Gunners.

Following a short loan spell at Barnet, he signed for Dagenham and Redbridge in 2009.

Ogogo made 253 appearances for the Daggers across a six-year spell, scoring on 18 occasions.

Town boss Paul Hurst admits extending his contract was a priority after learning that the midfielder’s deal would be extended based on how matches he played.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I was aware of that situation when I arrived and he has ticked off the games which have allowed us to do that.

“I’ve said from the start that he’s the right type of character that we want at the football club.

“He’s captained the side at times as well, so I’m pleased that we’ve got that option and that we will take it up.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve when he’s playing and everyone can see the effort that he puts in and that will to win, and that’s what we want from all our players moving forward.”

