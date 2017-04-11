Shrewsbury Children’s Bookfest to welcome Michael Rosen for schools’ event

Shrewsbury Children’s Bookfest is bringing literary legend, poet, writer and broadcaster, Michael Rosen, to Shrewsbury for – a schools’ event on April 28th.

Held at Priory School, the much-loved Rosen will entertain hundreds of children from primary schools across the town, with his captivating personality and agile mind taking charge of an unforgettable morning.

Children’s Laureate from 2007- 2009, Michael Rosen is author of over 140 books, including the classic children’s favourite, ‘We’re Going On A Bear Hunt’ that was made into a film last Christmas.

As a writer of poetry, novels, picture books, non-fiction, retellings of classics and stories from other cultures, Michael Rosen has an instinctive talent for drawing on his own experiences as a child and as an adult and wringing the words from every moment of life. He is especially known for his comic poems, and his unparalleled ear for funny verse reduces both children and adult to tears of laughter; but he has also written movingly for children on the pain of love and loss following the death of his son in ‘Michael Rosen’s Sad Book’. His knowledge of what makes for good poetry has seen him select and edit appealing compendiums of poems for children and adults of all ages to enjoy.

“Michael Rosen was one of the first poets to make visits to schools throughout the UK, to enthuse children with his passion for books and poetry,” says Joanna Hughes, Coordinator of Shrewsbury Children’s Bookfest. “He has also visited schools throughout the world. So we are absolutely thrilled and very proud that thanks to the generosity and support of a rather magical, anonymous donor and The Priory School, we are able to welcome such an undisputed giant of children’s literature to Shrewsbury. We know it will be a truly memorable event for everyone lucky enough to be there.”

Once this amazing event (a world first for Shrewsbury!) for schools has come to a close, the annual children’s literature festival from Shrewsbury Bookfest sets of at a full gallop later that afternoon with Clare Balding who will share her childhood tales and sources of inspiration that have helped shape her into the much loved national treasure that we know so well. Clare will be at Prestfelde School on Friday 28th April at 5.30pm. Tickets for this and all the other festival events can be found at www.shrewsburybookfest.co.uk