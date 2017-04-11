Police appeal for witnesses following burglary in Broseley

Police are investigating a burglary at a premises in Broseley, which happened over the weekend.

A number of wheeled stainless steel bins used for the food industry are reported to have been taken from a premises on Cockshutt Lane.

The offenders are believed to be two men who were wearing hoodies and driving a Ford Transit, accessing the premises via Fish House Lane. The direction of the vehicle after the theft is unknown.

Police officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area over the two evenings.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 59S of 10 April. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org