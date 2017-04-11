More champions crowned in latest round of School Games finals

More than 170 students took part in the latest round of the Shropshire Homes School Games County Finals.

The spotlight was on netball, table tennis and basketball for a day of competition, held at Langley School in Dawley, Telford.

A total of 178 young people took part, from 16 different schools. As usual, each school was representing one of the county’s six school games areas – two from Telford, plus Shrewsbury, North Shropshire, South Shropshire and East Shropshire.

Thomas Telford School recorded a hat-trick of triumphs, winning the year seven girls’ netball contest, as well as both the boys’ and girls’ key stage three table tennis events.

The year seven and eight boys’ basketball competition was won by Charlton School, while Bridgnorth Endowed picked up the year eight girls’ netball title.

Seven teams also took part in a Sportsability walking basketball competition, with Idsall School of Shifnal winning the title ahead of second placed Thomas Adams of Wem.

The event, backed once again by Shropshire Homes, was organised by county sports partnership Energize Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, with support from 26 young leaders and volunteers.

Energize youth sport manager Harry Cade said: “Taking our county finals around to different parts of Shropshire is proving to be a big success. We enjoyed another great day of competitive and entertaining action.”

England high jump star Bethan Partridge, one of Energize’s team of motivational ‘sporting champions’, gave an opening presentation, and also helped out with presentations to the prize winners.

Bethan, from Bridgnorth, is a former pupil of Morville and Oldbury Wells schools, and spoke about how she was encouraged to take up athletics by one of her teachers.

She joined Bridgnorth Athletics Club before moving to the club in Telford, and got her first call-up to the England squad in 2011. Since then she has represented the country in numerous competitions, including the Commonwealth Games.

More recently, Bethan won gold at the British Indoor Championships with a personal best height of 1m 89cms, and is now aiming to qualify for the World Athletics Championships, taking place in London in August.

The Shropshire Homes School Games County Finals roadshow moves to Cleobury Mortimer for the next round on May 23, when softball and rounders finals will be staged at Lacon Childe School.