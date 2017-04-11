Driver arrested after car collides with lamppost in Telford

A driver was arrested at the weekend after a car collided with a lamppost in Telford.

The collision happened on Grainger Drive at around 6.50pm on Sunday and involved a yellow Vauxhall Vectra.

A 48-year-old man from Telford was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following the incident and was granted police bail until April 28.

Police are keen to speak with any witnesses to the incident or people who saw the vehicle and the manner in which it was being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Simcock at West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 638S of 2 April.