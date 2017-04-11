Capacity entry for Loton Park Hill Climb this Easter

Easter Sunday and Monday sees a wide range of machines from across the UK descending on Loton Park Speed Hill Climb, at Alberbury, near Shrewsbury.

The two separate one-day events feature motorcycles taking part in the National Hill Climb Association Championship, Morgan 3-wheelers, Reliant sports cars and a very large entry of Lotus and Caterham cars in the Lotus Seven Club Speed Championship.

These invited clubs add to the capacity entry list of a wide range of sports, saloons, classic and racing cars of club members, with several new cars making their debut.

Former award-winning driver Robert Kenrick of Llangollen will drive the brand new and phenomenal GWR Raptor racing car in the 1100cc Class, being joined by Tenbury Wells driver Darren Gumbley with the also new Force TA racing car.

Three national top ten drivers are competing over the two days, with 2012 British Champion Trevor Willis probably favourite for Best Time of Day in his OMS 28 racing car, joined by fellow seeded drivers Will Hall in a Force WH and Richard Spedding in a 1600cc GWR Raptor.

Local drivers include Lindsay Summers of Tenbury Wells in a DJ Firehawk, Alex Hill of Harmer Hill in a Renault Clio, David Williams of Shrewsbury in an MGF, Andrew Howson of Rodington in a Westfield, Peta Marshall of Shrewsbury in a Fisher Fury, Roy Holder of Llanfyllin in a Renault Clio, Connor Sturrock of Shrewsbury in a Ford Escort Cosworth, Bernie Kevill of Ludlow in a Van Diemen and Mike Reece of Shrewsbury in a Subaru Impreza.

The action starts at 9am each day, with full facilities on site, with full commentary on drivers and cars, and accompanied children under 15 are admitted free.