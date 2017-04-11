Bridgnorth gains a new 3rd Degree Black Belt

Bridgnorth has gained a new 3rd Degree Black Belt, after Chris Murr passed a tough grading in Derby at the weekend.

Chris, 22, has trained at Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do for 15 years. Instructor Gary Plant described him as a very dedicated, loyal and unassuming student who is always keen to help others. “Chris and I both started training at the same time, under the instruction of Gurdeep Kambo. Chris was one of the kids in the club back then – he’s come a long way to get to 3rd Degree Black Belt”.

In preparation for the grading Chris has attended regular training sessions at Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do, additional black belt sessions held by Mr Plant, as well as black belt assessments, umpire training, national squad training and various seminars to aid his learning.

“The whole club is really pleased for Chris, and very proud of his achievements” said Plant.