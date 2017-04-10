Village celebrates top performance by one of its major employers

A Shropshire village is celebrating a top performance by one of its key businesses and major employers.

For Fix Auto Oswestry (Pant Motor Bodies) of Llanymynech has beaten bodyshops in major cities and towns to win a Vauxhall Approved Bodyshop of the Year award.

Fix Auto and their sponsors Arthurs Vauxhall of Oswestry and Newtown have been presented with one of only four regional awards with Fix Auto now qualifying for the national final in Battersea, London, on May 9.

Paul Northcote, Bodyshop Sales Development Manager for Vauxhall Motors, visited Llanymynech to present his region’s winners with a prestigious ‘Bodyshop of the Year 2016 Finalist’ plaque.

In congratulating Fix Auto and Arthurs, he said: “This is an amazing achievement on the part of a rural Vauxhall Approved Bodyshop from amongst its network of 140 in four regions of the UK.

“My area covers the whole of Wales as well as the south west and central England and for Fix Auto to pull off a regional coup of this kind is absolutely tremendous.

“The whole Vauxhall Approved Bodyshop team congratulates Fix Auto Oswestry for their efforts and for rising to the difficult challenge.”

Fix Auto’s Managing Director Lee Hitch, whose father Robin started the business in 1973, said the firm was proud of all its 37 employees for meeting the exceptionally high standards set by Vauxhall.

“We are scored against monthly key performance indicators, which includes customer satisfaction, with the focus very much on Vauxhall customer retention.

“So to score highly in a large number of categories is testimony to the professionalism, dedication and loyalty of our staff, many of whom have been with us for over 20 years.”

He particularly praised longest serving employee, Bodyshop Director Richard Edwards, who has been with the company for 39 years and is instrumental in the relationship with manufacturers, particularly Vauxhall.

Said Richard: “As a Vauxhall approved accident repair centre, we maintain each vehicle’s Euro N-Cap status which means we give a vehicle the highest level of care and attention.

“The great thing is that when a Vauxhall car is repaired it is repaired to the Vauxhall standard using genuine parts and approved paint system.

“All members of the team, from our receptionist to our skilled craftsmen, are absolutely thrilled at the recognition this regional award represents,” he added.

Fix Auto has been on the Vauxhall approved bodyshop programme for eight of the 10 years it has been running. Arthurs became a working partner on closing its own bodyshop six years ago.

Arthurs Managing Director Nigel Williams said: “I am delighted Fix Auto Oswestry have won this award as we work closely to ensure local Vauxhall owners receive the best care and attention.

“Our parts department works very closely with the team at Fix Auto to make sure we supply the right parts first time. We send our warmest congratulations to Lee, Richard and the rest of the team at Fix Auto.”