Shropshire insurance company celebrates 50th anniversary

An insurance company based in Shropshire is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a series of events and fundraising activities for charity.

Fiveways Insurance, which has offices in Newport and Stafford, is starting its 50th year of trading in April, and staff have a variety of plans to make the firm’s 50th a year to remember.

The main focus of the celebrations will be a charity partnership with Kidney Research UK, which is a charity close to the hearts of Nigel and Lisa West, the owners of Fiveways.

Nigel said: “Lisa needed a kidney transplant in 2015 so we are acutely aware of the importance of medical research in this area.

“We are in the process of organising a charity challenge for all of our staff later in the year with donations going to Kidney Research UK and other nominated local charities.

“We are open to suggestions from clients about what sort of challenge we should undertake – so if anyone has ever wanted to see us jump out of an aeroplane, now is the time to tell us!”

Other 50th anniversary initiatives are taking place throughout the year at Fiveways, including a summer barbecue, and Nigel said they were asking clients to nominate charities to be involved.

He added: “People can nominate charities on the Fiveways Facebook page or simply by popping into our offices in Newport and Stafford.

“We are hoping to raise as much as we can for a variety of good causes while celebrating what is a significant milestone for us as a business.

“When Fiveways was established 50 years ago, the world was quite a different place, but many of our values have remained the same – providing excellent customer service with a first-rate knowledge of the insurance industry.

“We are delighted to be marking our 50th year of trading with a variety of activities – all centred around rewarding our loyal clients and raising money for good causes.”